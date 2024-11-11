Sullivan and Steidten schedule talks over Lopetegui's West Ham future

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui's future hangs in the balance this international break.

The Spaniard is on very thin ice at the East London club given their poor start to the season.

Lopetegui’s side could only manage a drab 0-0 draw against Everton before the break this weekend.

And according to The Sunday Times, majority shareholder David Sullivan and the technical director Tim Steidten are meeting to discuss Lopetegui’s future.

While there is no guarantee of a sacking, Lopetegui is clearly testing patience at the club.

The Spaniard was backed with big money purchases that he has struggled to incorporate into the team.