Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona coach Flick wary facing Real Sociedad; calls for Martinez renewal
Arsenal boss Arteta reveals crunch squad meeting ahead of Chelsea clash
De Zerbi revealed Man Utd contract offer in Marseille team meeting
Liverpool boss Slot has bad news for Kelleher

Sullivan and Steidten schedule talks over Lopetegui's West Ham future

Paul Vegas
Sullivan and Steidten schedule talks over Lopetegui's West Ham future
Sullivan and Steidten schedule talks over Lopetegui's West Ham futureAction Plus
West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui's future hangs in the balance this international break.

The Spaniard is on very thin ice at the East London club given their poor start to the season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Lopetegui’s side could only manage a drab 0-0 draw against Everton before the break this weekend.

And according to The Sunday Times, majority shareholder David Sullivan and the technical director Tim Steidten are meeting to discuss Lopetegui’s future.

While there is no guarantee of a sacking, Lopetegui is clearly testing patience at the club.

The Spaniard was backed with big money purchases that he has struggled to incorporate into the team.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham chief Steidten emerges as Arsenal candidate
West Ham, Fiorentina among scramble for Galatasaray defender Nelsson
West Ham scout Sporting CP ace Goncalves; Villa also keen