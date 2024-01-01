Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

AC Milan launching bid for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

AC Milan launching bid for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
AC Milan launching bid for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg
AC Milan launching bid for Tottenham midfielder HojbjergAction Plus
AC Milan are making a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

The Dane has been transfer-listed by Spurs this summer. Hojbjerg has a deal to 2025.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Il Corriere dello Sport says AC Milan have taken   a keen interest in the 28-year-old and plan to make an offer over the next few days.

New Rossoneri boss  Paulo Fonseca  has expressed his desire for a new, physical player with strong defensive qualities – a profile that the Dane can fulfil.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Hojbjerg this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHojbjerg Pierre-EmileAC MilanTottenhamAtl. MadridNapoliSerie ALaLiga
Related Articles
Agent lays out ambitions for Juventus, Atletico Madrid target Hojbjerg
Villa make serious move for Nice defender Todibo
Agent of Tottenham defender Dragusin: Napoli scouts there to watch Dovbyk; maybe Radu impressed them?