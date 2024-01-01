AC Milan launching bid for Tottenham midfielder Hojbjerg

AC Milan are making a move for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
The Dane has been transfer-listed by Spurs this summer. Hojbjerg has a deal to 2025.
Il Corriere dello Sport says AC Milan have taken a keen interest in the 28-year-old and plan to make an offer over the next few days.
New Rossoneri boss Paulo Fonseca has expressed his desire for a new, physical player with strong defensive qualities – a profile that the Dane can fulfil.
Napoli and Atletico Madrid are also interested in Hojbjerg this summer.