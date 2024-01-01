Bayern Munich defender De Ligt AGREES Man Utd contract terms

Bayern Munich centre half Matthijs De Ligt has agreed to move to Manchester United.

The Dutch defender wants to make the move to the Red Devils, several years after rejecting them.

De Ligt chose Juventus when he was leaving Ajax, when Erik ten Hag was still in charge at the Dutch club.

Now he will be reunited with his old boss, while he is only 24 and still has his best years ahead of him.

Per Fabrizio Romano, the two parties have agreed to personal terms and other matters.

Now United and Bayern will have to work together to find an agreement on a fee.