Stuttgart find Undav breakthrough with Brighton

German giants Stuttgart are closing in on a signing from the Premier League.

Per Sky Deutschland, they are holding talks and have agreed terms with Brighton for striker Deniz Undav.

The latter was on loan at the German team last term, scoring 18 league goals.

Stuttgart, who qualified for the Champions League, are ready to sign him permanently.

The source adds that they would be paying a fee of around £23 million to get the deal done.