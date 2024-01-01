Tribal Football
WOW! Brighton and Stuttgart go CRAZY over Undav battle
Brighton are fighting VfB Stuttgart over the future of Deniz Undav.

Currently with Germany at the Euros, Undav enjoyed an outstanding season-long loan with VfB last term.

A permanent option was included, which was due to expire at the end of June.

BILD says Stuttgart have since triggered the clause - worth a mooted €20m.

However, a buy-back option was also included in the deal, which Brighton have since met for a slightly higher fee.

As such, for now Undav is a Brighton player, but the player has made it clear he wants to stay with Stuttgart.

And VfB are prepared to make new offer to convince the Seagulls to sell.

