WOW! Brighton and Stuttgart go CRAZY over Undav battle

Brighton are fighting VfB Stuttgart over the future of Deniz Undav.

Currently with Germany at the Euros, Undav enjoyed an outstanding season-long loan with VfB last term.

A permanent option was included, which was due to expire at the end of June.

BILD says Stuttgart have since triggered the clause - worth a mooted €20m.

However, a buy-back option was also included in the deal, which Brighton have since met for a slightly higher fee.

As such, for now Undav is a Brighton player, but the player has made it clear he wants to stay with Stuttgart.

And VfB are prepared to make new offer to convince the Seagulls to sell.