Stuttgart to make final offer for Brighton striker Undav
Brighton are due to receive a new bid from VfB Stuttgart for Deniz Undav.

BILD says Stuttgart are to submit an increased, but also final, offer to Brighton next week.

The new offer will be between €23-25m plus bonuses. The Seagulls rejected €23m excluding extra payments around two weeks ago.

Undav played for Stuttgart on loan last season, playing his way into the Germany Euros squad. 

As a result, VfB exercised a purchase option worth €20m, before Brighton exercised a buy-back clause for the same amount. 

