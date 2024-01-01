OFF? Stuttgart ready to walk away from Undav talks with Brighton

Brighton are set to keep hold of Deniz Undav for the new season.
After a successful season on-loan, VfB Stuttgart triggered the Germany striker's permanent option, only for Brighton to enact their buy-back clause.
The two clubs since have been haggling for some weeks over a fee for Undav.
However, Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is now reporting: "Excl | Deniz Undav to VfB Stuttgart is close to be OFF! Deal is in jeopardy!
"Brighton have rejected a new offer from @VfB of €27-30m in the last days as Brighton want more for their 28 y/o striker!
"Even with this offer, Undav would have been the most expensive transfer in VfB's history. Stuttgart boss Fabian Wohlgemuth now exploring other options."