OFF? Stuttgart ready to walk away from Undav talks with Brighton
Brighton are set to keep hold of Deniz Undav for the new season.

After a successful season on-loan, VfB Stuttgart triggered the Germany striker's permanent option, only for Brighton to enact their buy-back clause.

The two clubs since have been haggling for some weeks over a fee for Undav.

However, Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is now reporting: "Excl | Deniz Undav to VfB Stuttgart is close to be OFF! Deal is in jeopardy! 

"Brighton have rejected a new offer from @VfB  of €27-30m in the last days as Brighton want more for their 28 y/o striker! 

"Even with this offer, Undav would have been the most expensive transfer in VfB's history. Stuttgart boss Fabian Wohlgemuth now exploring other options." 

