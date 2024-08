Stuttgart approach Chelsea for Broja

VfB Stuttgart are the sudden new favourites to sign Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania international has been transfer-listed by Chelsea this summer.

Broja was expected to be on the move to Italy, where AC Milan are keen.

However, Sky Deutschland says Stuttgart have now come forward to express formal interest in the striker.

Stuttgart wish to set up a loan arrangement for Broja, though Chelsea would prefer a cash sale.