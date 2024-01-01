Wolves ready to try again for Chelsea striker Broja

Wolves are moving for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

Sky Deutshland says Wolves are rivaling VfB Stuttgart and AC Milan for the Albania international. Also keen are Everton.

Wolves tried for Broja in January before he was loaned to Fulham for the second-half of last season.

Now they're back in for the striker, particularly with Sasa Kalajdzic facing another spell on the sidelines due to knee injury.

For his part, Broja is now ready to cut ties with Chelsea and launch his career elsewhere.