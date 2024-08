AC Milan preparing bid for Chelsea striker Broja

AC Milan are preparing a bid for Chelsea striker Armando Broja.

The Albania international has been transfer-listed by Chelsea this summer.

Tuttosport says Milan are moving for Broja after a move for Roma striker Tammy Abraham has run cold.

Chelsea have banished Broja to train with the club's development squad as they urge him to find himself a new club.

The Blues are insisting they want to sell Broja this month in an outright cash deal.