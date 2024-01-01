Chelsea striker Broja: I have offers, but...

Chelsea striker Armando Broja is said to have offers to leave the club this summer.

Broja, who struggled during a loan spell at Fulham last season, wants regular football.

He did get a chance to impress with Albania at Euro 2024, but hopes he can play more often at club level next season.

Speaking to Albania’s RTV Klan, he said: “It’s true, I have offers from these three championships (Serie A, Bundesliga, Premier League).

“Staying at Chelsea is an option, I still have a contract with them that expires in many years.”

There have been suggestions that AC Milan are one of the teams chasing Broja.