Sturm Graz sports director Schicker: Arsenal want to sell Biereth

Sturm Graz sports director Andreas Schicker is confident of bringing back Mika Biereth.

The Arsenal striker enjoyed an outstanding season on-loan at Sturm last term.

He hit 15 goals and made nine assists during his six month spell in Austria.

"Mika is in the last year of his contract, and the club wants to sell him," Schicker told Kronen Zeitung.

"Now we have to see if we can find a solution with Arsenal."