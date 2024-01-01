Tribal Football
Sturm Graz chief confident Arsenal striker Biereth wants return

Sturm Graz director of football, Andreas Schicker has revealed they're in talks with Arsenal over a deal for Mika Biereth.

The Denmark U21 striker enjoyed a superb six months on-loan at Sturm last season.

Schicker says they're hoping to keep hold of Biereth, telling Kronen Zeitung: "Now the European Championship finals are coming up, everyone is waiting and is in the role of observer.

"Patience is required in the transfer window this year.

"I’m in talks with Arsenal. I’ve spoken to Mika; he’s always felt comfortable with us."

