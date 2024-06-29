Arsenal activate clause to sign David Raya from Brentford for £27M

The Goalkeeper's loan spell has been very successful and now the Gunners want him full time.

Following a successful loan spell last campaign in which Raya took Aaron Ramsdale’s place in the team, the keeper will now sign for the Gunners on a permanent basis.

This is due to a clause in the loan deal which allows the North London side to permanently sign the Spaniard for only £28m.

In today’s market that is a very low fee for a player such as Raya who won the Premier League golden glove award and impressed fans and pundits alike.

On the official Arsenal site Raya still has a picture of him despite his loan ended, the picture even includes him in the new kit for the upcoming season.

Manager Mikel Arteta will be delighted with this signing after Raya made 41 appearances for the club last season in all competitions and kept an impressive 20 clean sheets.