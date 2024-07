Arsenal rethink Biereth sale

Arsenal youngster Mika Biereth might not be leaving for good this summer after all.

The talented striker was one who the club had expected to lose due to a lack of game time.However, football.london states that Arsenal are happy with Biereth and want to keep him on the books.

Advertisement Advertisement

They are hoping that he can find a good loan move this summer to get regular game time.

One of the teams that are serious about signing Biereth are Sturm Graz, who want him on loan.