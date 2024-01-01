Young trio all set for Arsenal sales

Several of Arsenal’s Hale End graduates are considering leaving the club this summer.

The Athletic states that ex-youth team stars Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are all unhappy.

Advertisement Advertisement

They want to play more minutes and do not believe they are key players for manager Mikel Arteta.

The source adds that Smith Rowe and Nketiah would be pure profit if they are sold by Arsenal.

Such sales would give the Gunners a massive warchest to sign a center forward.

Nelson is another who the club are eager to sell, but they may even facilitate a loan move in that case.