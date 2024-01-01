Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Young trio all set for Arsenal sales

Young trio all set for Arsenal sales
Young trio all set for Arsenal sales
Young trio all set for Arsenal salesAction Plus
Several of Arsenal’s Hale End graduates are considering leaving the club this summer.

The Athletic states that ex-youth team stars Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are all unhappy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

They want to play more minutes and do not believe they are key players for manager Mikel Arteta.

The source adds that Smith Rowe and Nketiah would be pure profit if they are sold by Arsenal.

Such sales would give the Gunners a massive warchest to sign a center forward.

Nelson is another who the club are eager to sell, but they may even facilitate a loan move in that case.

Mentions
Premier LeagueNketiah EddieSmith Rowe EmileNelson ReissArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ray Parlour exclusive: Onana ideal for Arsenal; Lehmann wrong about Arteta
Arsenal readying senior player sales
Arsenal set price for Smith Rowe