Hein to ink Arsenal terms

Arsenal shot stopper Karl Hein will sign a new contract at the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old is happy to continue in his current role as the no.3 keeper for the Gunners.

Per The Athletic, Hein is set to earn a pay rise, but had to be convinced to put pen to paper.

He is concerned about his lack of game time, having only featured on the bench for five Premier League games last term.

Aaron Ramsdale is the club’s no.2 keeper, while David Raya is the undisputed no.1.

Hein, an Estonian international, will be hoping he can become the no.2 if Ramsdale is sold in the summer.