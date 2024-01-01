Real Sociedad midfielder Zubimendi calm amid Arsenal rumours

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi has said that he is not thinking about his future.

The 25-year-old has been linked to Premier League runners up Arsenal this summer.

However, Zubimendi is at Euro 2024 with his countrymen and only wants to think about the tournament for now.

Asked if he was putting himself in the shop window, Zubimendi stated: "I mainly look for the benefit of the national team.

“I am not thinking about what I can win in this European Championship.

"All my energy is focused on the group, on winning it, and the individual will be a consequence of all this that will come later. I’m not thinking about this now."