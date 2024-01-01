STUNNER! Barcelona midfielder Gundogan sounds out Man City about return

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has made contact with Manchester City.

TV3 says the veteran has approached City about taking him back this season.

It's been claimed that Gundogan has made a transfer request in the last 24 hours with a City return his priority.

Gundogan missed yesterday's opening day win at Valencia, but Barca coach Hansi Flick said in the aftermath: "I spoke to him today, but I won't reveal the content because it's private.

"For me, he is an important player. I have the feeling that he will stay."