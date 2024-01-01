Man City boss Guardiola: I've asked Laporta about signing best Barcelona kids

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he's asked Barcelona president Joan Laporta about signing some of their young players.

However, he admits Laporta has shut the prospect down.

He said: “The academy never fails. This generation I don’t know what their parents have given them, but they go like airplanes. Cubarsi, Pedri, Balde, Lamine and many others. The basis has always been them and signing great players from abroad.

"They know better than anyone the idiosyncrasies of the club and the pressure.”

Guardiola added: “They are too good. They are not for sale – the president told me. And I don’t say that with irony. In fact, Barcelona have signed more players from Man City than the other way around.”