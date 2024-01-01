Chelsea, Man City facing deadline to land Olmo

Tribal Football
Spain star Dani Olmo's £50million release clause will be the subject of speculation for the rest of this week.

The RB Leipzig star is available for the modest sum, considering his quality, for only a few more days.

The 26-year-old has been a shining light for Spain at Euro 2024, pushing his team to the final.

Per The Mirror, clubs in the Premier League and Spain are ready to act on the clause. Chelsea, Manchester City and Barcelona are among clubs are keen/.

If no team agrees a deal before next Monday, then RB Leipzig cannot be forced to sell.

However, the Bundesliga club are likely to agree to terms with a club if they offer a fee close to that release clause.

