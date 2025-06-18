Strasbourg president Keller confirms working on loan deal for Chelsea whiz Paez

Strasbourg president Marc Keller admits they'd like to take Chelsea attacker Kendry Paez on-loan next season.

The teenage Ecuador international, signed from Independiente della Valle, had a training stint with Chelsea's French partners in the final weeks of last season.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to After Foot last night, Keller said: "He's a young player and these training sessions in Strasbourg allow him to see a little bit of the conditions we have.

"And it's true that the examples of Andrey Santos and (Djordje) Petrovic give ideas to the players because you see them happy and having a great season."

On the idea of a loan deal, Keller stated a deal is "possible" but conceded "it's not certain yet".

Keller added: "Those are discussions we'll have with the management at BlueCo and Chelsea to find the three players who will come and strengthen our squad."