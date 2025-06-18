Strasbourg president declares Petrovic leaving Chelsea

Tribal Football
Action Plus
Strasbourg president Marc Keller has declared Djordje Petrovic is leaving Chelsea.

The Serbia goalkeeper spent last season on-loan with Strasbourg, but a return has been ruled out by Keller.

"We need a goalkeeper because Petrovic has left for Chelsea," he said on After Foot.

"I don't think (he'll return to Strasbourg) simply because he's an incredibly good player. I think he can probably aim for a Champions League or Europa League club, at Chelsea or elsewhere if he were to leave Chelsea." 

Petrovic has been linked with Leeds and Aston Villa in recent days.

