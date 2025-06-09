DONE DEAL: Chelsea sign Strasbourg defender Sarr

Chelsea have completed the signing of Strasbourg defender Mamadou Sarr.

The 19 year-old has penned a deal with Chelsea to 2033. Chelsea and Strasbourg are both owned by BlueCo.

Sarr made 28 appearances across all competitions for Strasbourg last season.

The youngster is a France U20 international and joined Strasbourg last August from Olympique Lyon.

Sarr is the son of Senegal World Cup veteran and former Lens midfielder Pape Sarr.

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior has said of Sarr: "His temperament, his athleticism, his ability on the ball - he’s got everything you need to be a world-class centre-half."