Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd worked tirelessly to bring in 5 stars this summer
Real Madrid ace Bellingham: Ancelotti threatened to sign Jobe to replace me!
Rayo president Presa discusses James and Depay deals
REVEALED: Terms Rabiot demanding amid Man Utd, Liverpool interest

Strasbourg keeper Johnsson talks Chelsea influence and Petrovic arrival

Strasbourg keeper Johnsson talks Chelsea influence and Petrovic arrival
Strasbourg keeper Johnsson talks Chelsea influence and Petrovic arrivalAction Plus
Karl-Johan Johnsson has detailed Chelsea's influence on their French partners Strasbourg.

The 34 year-old goalkeeper joined Strasbourg from Bordeaux after they entered administration in preseason.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Chelsea's presence at Strasbourg, Johnsson told Fotbollskanalen:  "The club is in good balance and has financial strength considering the collaboration with Chelsea. A lot of new players have come in, so it's a hungry, young and talented team. It's a very exciting project and it feels great with all the coaches and everything around."

Along wth Johnsson, Chelsea keeper Djordje Petrovic has arrived on-loan.

"I spoke to the coach when I arrived, and then he said that he will not have a first and second choice. He wants to play with those who he thinks can win the game for us next weekend. I therefore see opportunities to play. I'll take the fight and do my best and then we'll see how it goes. I have been involved in it before and know how to deal with it, at the same time I usually handle it well."

 

Mentions
Premier LeagueJohnsson Karl-JohanPetrovic DjordjeChelseaStrasbourgBordeauxLigue 1