DONE DEAL: Strasbourg sign Southampton attacker Mara

Strasbourg have signed Southampton attacker Sekou Mara.

Mara joins the Ligue 1 club in a permanent transfer worth €12m.

He has penned a deal with Strasbourg to 2029.

Mara came through the youth system at Bordeaux before moving to Saints two years ago.

The striker is a former France youth international.