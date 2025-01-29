Strasbourg coach Rosenior: The Brazilian World Cup winner I call Chelsea loanee Santos after

Strasbourg coach Liam Rosenior has no doubts about the future of midfielder Andrey Santos.

The Brazilian youngster is on-loan at Strasbourg from Chelsea this season.

Rosenior said on Tuesday: "Andrey is going to have a magnificent career. You forget how young some of them are.

"Andrey plays like he’s 32. I call him Dunga.

"He’s Brazilian but he doesn’t play like one. He’s so smart and his stats are through the roof, in terms of scoring goals, winning duels. He’s going to have an outstanding career."