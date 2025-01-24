Strasbourg closing deal for Forest defender Omobamidele

Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele is set to sign for Strasbourg on loan.

Since his £11 million transfer from Norwich in 2023, the Republic of Ireland international has struggled to make a significant impact.

This week, Omobamidele traveled to France for discussions, though it remains unclear if there is an option to buy in the loan deal.

Managed by former Hull boss Liam Rosenior, Strasbourg is considering the move.

Omobamidele has made only 15 appearances for Nottingham Forest, with just one this season in the League Cup defeat to Newcastle.

Strasbourg are 10th in Ligue 1, currently sitting five points away from European football.