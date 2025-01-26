Lyon prospect Molebe interesting Chelsea

Olympique Lyon prospect Enzo Molebe is interesting Chelsea.

Molebe, 17, has made his senior debut for Olympique Lyon earlier this season.

So far, the striker has managed two competitive matches at senior level - and he is already attracting interest.

Le Parisien reports Chelsea are watching Molebe.

Though it remains to be seen whether Chelsea will make an attempt to sign the 17-year-old before the transfer window closes.

Molebe has a deal with OL to 2027.