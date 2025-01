Saint-Etienne midfielder Mathis Amougou is interesting Chelsea.

RMC says Chelsea want to sign Amougou before the January market closes next week.

The 18-year-old midfielder has had his breakthrough in Ligue 1 this season.

Chelsea are said to be ready to offer €15m for the youngster.

The English giants are facing competition from German champions Bayer Leverkusen for Amougou this week.