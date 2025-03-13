Spors lays out Southampton recruitment plans; "Juric plays right way"

New Southampton technical chief Johannes Spors has laid out his initial transfer plans.

Spors admits he will targeting hungry, motivated players.

"I want young squads with the right balance. They all get older, some of ours have experience now in the Premier League," he told the Daily Echo.

"Players who have arrived young are now really experienced. In general, I don't make the differentiation between young and old so much.

"I'm 100 per cent aware of leadership, managing dressing rooms, needing the right amount of peak-age players who are able to perform on the level where you are.

"It's very important, but talent is also very important for several reasons. We need this energy of growth, of development, players who fight for their next step.

"We have to set the environment so they can grow. And if you don't have enough players that want to grow, the best environment doesn't help."

Spors also supports the style of play employed by Saints under manager Ivan Juric.

He added, "The direction in the style of play we are going now is a good fit for this club. This very intense style of football is something that fits here.

"This leads to scouting processes. I think players need to be physically strong. They need to be fast. They need to have some aggressiveness in their mentality.

"If you just give these headlines to a scouting department there is already a clear profile. Then we go into much more detail with our data analytics and traditional scouting."

Spors added: "We should not change the style of play very often. Most important is that when you do change, it has to be an active decision.

"That is what happened recently. It was not my decision, it was quite long before my time, but from what I have understood, this was exactly what was wanted.

"What happens often is that clubs change a manager in the past without really defining what style of play they want to have."