Steven Carr exclusive: Postecoglou will thrive under pressure of winning a trophy at Spurs

Steven Carr spoke exclusively to TribalFootball.com on how Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will enjoy the pressure of trying to win a trophy in his second season at the club.

After Tottenham’s 1-0 north London derby defeat to Arsenal back in September, Postecoglou spoke to Sky Sports about his ambitions this season.

"I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year. Nothing's changed.

"I've said it now. I don't say things unless I believe them."

Carr was questioned this week about these comments and if they potentially put pressure on him as a manager this season, especially after the club’s shaky form as of late which has left many fans questioning whether lifting silverware is on the cards.

“He definitely has but I suppose the confidence of the man and what he is. He seems to be a very confident and he can take the pressure and he has put a bit of pressure on himself with that quote. He probably thrives under the pressure of it, puts it on the players saying ‘This is what happens in my career I always win something in my second season’."

Spurs currently sit just outside of a European qualification spots and are set to face Manchester United in the EFL Cup Quarter Final in a few week's time. Carr hopes Postecoglou can back up his claims and thrive under the pressure to help Tottenham to their first trophy since 2008.

“Fingers crossed it’s backed up by winning a Cup but it is added pressure as the fans will be expecting it and he has put himself out there. But as I say he is a confident man, he has done it and he believes he can do it again but ultimately that is down to the players.”

