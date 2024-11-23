Premier League preview: Top 5 talking points this weekend

The Premier League returns this week after a week long international break, here are 5 talking points as club football returns once again.

RUBEN AMORIM'S FIRST GAME IN CHARGE

The Amorim era begins at Manchester United as the Portuguese manager prepares for his first game at the helm after the brutal sacking of Erik ten Hag. Amorim is the sixth person to fill the hole left by Sir Alex Ferguson 11 years ago as he aims to bring a breath of fresh air to a stagnating club.

Many are optimistic as United travel to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town especially after Amorim whipped their biggest rivals 4-1 in his last game in charge of Sporting Lisbon. Will he bring success? Only time will tell.

THREE MANAGERS WITH JOBS IN DOUBT

Gary O’Neil of Wolverhampton Wanderers, Oliver Glasner of Crystal Palace and Russell Martin of Southampton are all under threat this week as they attempt to escape the relegation zone.

The trio of failing sides have been underwhelming this season to say the least and now with Ten Hag gone all three head coaches will be desperate for a win this week to save their jobs or at least further scrutiny from impatient fans who have had enough.

Dr TOTTENHAM COULD HEAL MAN CITY

City lost 4 games in a row for the first time since 2006 before the international break and now manager Pep Guardiola will be looking to turn his club around as they attempt to chase a title that is slowly slipping away to Liverpool.

Dr Tottenham is the idea that teams lacking in confidence, form and points will suddenly be healed with a positive result against Spurs and with Guardiola desperate for a win the North London side may be exactly what he needs to bounce back.

CHRIS WOOD COULD END ARSENAL TITLE CHANCES

The New Zealand striker scored 5 goals in two games over the international break against Samoa and Vanuatu to add to what has been his best ever start to a season. Wood sits just 4 goals behind Erling Haaland in the Premier League scoring charts and has an unbelievable 8 goals in 11 games for a Nottingham Forest side who are in top shape.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side travel to the Emirates Stadium this weekend as Arsenal look to break their poor form which has seen them winless in the league since the start of October. Manager Mikel Arteta will be hoping to lockdown Wood on Saturday with the 32-year-old being the most likely to kill the Gunners title hopes.

LEADERS LIVERPOOL FACE BOTTOM SOUTHAMPTON

Arne Slot's side went into the international break holding a five-point lead over Man City and will travel to St. Mary's this weekend in hopes of maintaining that gap before facing the champions the week afterwards.

Despite the league standings, Russell Martin’s side grabbed their first win of the season before the break and will be full of confidence in front of the home crowd. Add this on to the fact that the Reds injury woes could be worsened with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk possibly absent it could be a recipe for a shock Saints result.

