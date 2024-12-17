Sterling makes Arsenal decision ahead of January market

Arsenal winger Raheem Sterling has no plans to cut short his temporary stay at the club.

The English forward is on loan from Chelsea for the entire season, but has not impressed.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sterling has found it tough to earn regular game time under boss Mikel Arteta.

He has played 10 games and started only four, with two of them coming in the Carabao Cup.

Per The Standard, Arteta is happy to hold onto him for the purposes of squad depth.

“He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play,” Arteta said last week

“When he hasn’t started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play