Arsenal, Chelsea chasing Palmeiras defender Reis
Arsenal and Chelsea are chasing Palmeiras defender Vitor Reis.
Reis is expected to leave for Europe in 2025, with Real Madrid now in contact.
But Goal Brasil says a move to England could yet be on for Reis.
Chelsea and Arsenal are both in contact with Palmeiras for the 18 year-old.
The youngster is expected to move, or sign a pre-contract agreement, in January.
