Arsenal boss Arteta: I'm trying to find openings for Sterling

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists he's trying to find more playing openings for Raheem Sterling.

On-loan from Chelsea, Sterling has battled for minutes so far this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

“There’s been moments,” said Arteta. “It’s been tough and very difficult for me as well to accept that I haven’t given him more.

“When he hasn’t started the games, 90 per cent of the subs that I make is related to saving minutes or because of injuries or avoiding injuries. It’s not tactical reasons.

“I would like him to play much more as I think he can impact the team in a very good way. He’s very good in the dressing room and is absolutely desperate to play.

“He had this very important role, impacting every game, and suddenly you are in this position for a while. Not just here but at Chelsea as well.

“So it’s always very difficult and I feel a lot of sympathy for players when they are in this moment. Hopefully we can change it.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play