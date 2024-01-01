Sterling could join Premier League rivals in SHOCK move

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling would not rule out a shock move to rivals Manchester United.

Sterling, who played for Liverpool and Manchester City, was a boyhood United fan.

The 29-year-old, who has won the Premier League four times at City, may be on United’s radar.

Per The Mail, there is not too much interest from United, given the player’s wages.

Sterling is on a £325K per-week wage, which no club would want to pay considering his downturn in form.

If the player were to agree to a lower salary, United may be interested in swapping him for Jadon Sancho, who would go to Chelsea.