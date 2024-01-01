Man Utd could bid for unwanted Chelsea star

Manchester United may be in line for a shock move for Raheem Sterling in the coming days.

The veteran winger is out of favor at Chelsea, who have told him to find a new team.

Per The Mirror, Sterling may have a chance of securing a move to the club he supported as a kid.

He told the outlet back in 2019 that he was a United fan who even had an old United kit.

Such a deal happening would hinge on Jadon Sancho going in the opposite direction.

United want rid of the winger, while Chelsea have shown interest in him in the past.