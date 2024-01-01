Stephens explains where Southampton failing in early rounds

Southampton have not fully embraced manager Russell Martin's philosophy in their opening three defeats of the season.

That is the view of star player and captain Jack Stephens, who defended his team after their start to life back in the top flight.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having lost 3-1 against Brentford last time out, Southampton take on Manchester United after the international break.

Asked about the season so far, Stephens said: "I don't think we've really committed to it in the three games. The first 30 minutes at Newcastle were excellent.

"We were really confident and picked up from where we left off last year but for some reason, we just didn't carry that on into Forest or Brentford.

"I think that's just on us. We just need to have a bit more belief in what we're doing because we've seen we're very good at it when we do it with intensity and the right mentality.

"It works. I think we just need to really believe in it and that's what will help us. Maybe it's just a little bit of anxiety with how the results have gone so far. We have been punished for our mistakes.

"Maybe it is a little bit of anxiety but we just need to push that to one side and believe in what we're doing. It's important for us just to really believe in it."