Ex-Chelsea boss Pochettino agrees USA deal

Mauricio Pochettino has agreed to take the USA job.

The Argentine has agreed terms with US Soccer and is now finalising his payoff from Chelsea to clear him to sign his deal with the Americans, says talkSPORT.

Pochettino will be reunited with US Soccer sports director Matt Crocker, having worked with him at Southampton.

He takes the USA job, with the brief to lead the host nation to success in the 2026 World Cup.

Pochettino and family are expected to live in the USA during the term of his contract.