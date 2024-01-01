Charles explains decision to join Wednesday on loan after "good feeling" about Rohl

Southampton midfielder Charles explains decision to join Wednesday

Shea Charles has explained his decision to join Sheffield Wednesday this summer which was decided by the chance of regular Championship football and a good feeling about manager Danny Röhl.

The Northern Ireland international joined on a season-long loan from Southampton in search for regular game time.

Advertisement Advertisement

At 20 years old the talented youngster played 32 league games in his debut season at Saints but lost his place in the squad following midfield signings this summer.

Charles has joined up with his brother Pierce who is the backup keeper for the Owls and he spoke about the opportunity to play together.

“I heard of the interest a couple of weeks ago. With my brother being here, I spoke to him and he had nothing but good things to say," said Charles.

“I was looking to go out on loan this season and I think this is a great club and a great manager to work under.

“I think my brother was surprised - we are both happy with it. We have been together with Northern Ireland. That was a proud moment.

“We used to have a lot of competition in the back garden, him being in net and me scoring against him. We have grown up together at City. It’s good to be back together.”

Wednesday boss Danny Rohl was a huge influence in the move after a conversation which convinced Charles to make the move.

“I spoke to the manager and I got a good feeling about him and I hope he got a good feeling about me," Charles added.

“I watched quite a few games last season with my brother being here. When Danny came in, I liked the way he played. It’s good football and hopefully, we can push on.

“I’d like to think (I can bring a lot to this team). Playing in the Championship last season, I learned a lot. Playing Championship football all the time is really important for me.”