Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut Action Plus
Manchester United could be forced to delay Manuel Ugarte's debut this season.

The Uruguayan has put pen to paper on a long term contract after moving from Paris Saint-Germain.

While he is on international duty, Ugarte may not be back in time for their next game.

Uruguay plays on September 10th, four days before United take on Southampton in the Premier League.

Putting Ugarte straight into the team would be a risk, as he would not even have trained with his new teammates that week.

He has enjoyed one or two training sessions since moving to United, but was not involved when they lost 3-0 to Liverpool before the brea

