Steidten details West Ham transfer plans

West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has outlined the club’s transfer strategy.

The Hammers have secured the services of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Advertisement Advertisement

As the Spaniard takes over from David Moyes, Steidten knows that he will want to see fresh faces in the squad.

Steidten said: "England is our home ground so we have to be in that market if possible.

"We are looking elsewhere too - that's part of our job to find the right players for West Ham United.

"We're trying to build up the squad. We're not limiting ourselves to one position - we're looking at all areas.

"I can't tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure.

"The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we're in good shape financially."