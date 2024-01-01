Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Steidten details West Ham transfer plans

Steidten details West Ham transfer plans
Steidten details West Ham transfer plans
Steidten details West Ham transfer plansAction Plus
West Ham technical director Tim Steidten has outlined the club’s transfer strategy.

The Hammers have secured the services of Julen Lopetegui as their new manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As the Spaniard takes over from David Moyes, Steidten knows that he will want to see fresh faces in the squad.

Steidten said: "England is our home ground so we have to be in that market if possible.

"We are looking elsewhere too - that's part of our job to find the right players for West Ham United.

"We're trying to build up the squad. We're not limiting ourselves to one position - we're looking at all areas.

"I can't tell you specifics, but it will be a busy summer for us for sure.

"The owner and the board have done a really good job over recent years, so we're in good shape financially."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ipswich Town complete signing of Ben Johnson on a free transfer
DONE DEAL: West Ham sell Benrahma to Lyon
Ex-West Ham boss Moyes makes Scotland call