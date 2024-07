Ex-West Ham boss Moyes makes Scotland call

Former West Ham boss David Moyes is targeting a club return.

The Scot is being linked with Steve Clarke's job with Scotland.

Should Clarke choose to step away after a poor Euros campaign, Moyes would be favourite to succeed him.

But The Sun says Moyes wants to stay in the club game.

The 61 year-old left West Ham at the end of last season to be replaced by Julen Lopetegui.