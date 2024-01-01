DONE DEAL: West Ham sell Benrahma to Lyon

Olympique Lyon have signed West Ham attacker Said Benrahma in a permanent deal.

Benrahma had initially moved to OL in January on-loan with an option to buy.

Lyon have now announced they've triggered the option. They willl pay £12.3m. The loan itself cost £5.1m - meaning the total price tag lands at £17.4m

The winger has signed a contract with Lyon that runs until the summer of 2027 with an option for another year.

West Ham have also secured a 10 per cent resale clause.

Benrahma scored three goals and made four assists in 15 competitive games for Lyon last term.