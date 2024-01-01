Staveley ready to invest in new Premier League club after leaving Newcastle

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley is ready to invest in a new club.

Former Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley is ready to invest in a new club.

Advertisement Advertisement

The businesswoman is ready to take on another project after leaving the Magpies.

There are reports in Bloomberg that Tottenham has already been catching her eye.

Whether the club is up for sale in any capacity is entirely dependent on the offer.

“ENIC owns approximately 87% of the club and we have 30,000 shareholders and most of them are fans who own the shares," Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said last year.

"We have a duty to consider any proposal anyone wants to make. All I would say is we are not in negotiations with anybody, nor have we been in recent months."

Levy went on to add: "I've got no real interest to leave Tottenham, but I have a duty to consider anything that anyone may want to propose. It’s not about me, it’s about what’s right for the club.

"We have 30,000 shareholders who own approximately 13.5 per cent. We run this club as if it is a public company. If anyone wants to make a serious proposition to the board of Tottenham we would consider it, along with our advisers, and if we felt it was in the interests of the club we would be open to anything."