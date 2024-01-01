Tribal Football
Starting Line-Ups: Chelsea go with Sanchez in goal, Enzo captain; Man City debut for Savinho

Starting Line-Ups: Chelsea go with Sanchez in goal, Enzo captain; Man City debut for Savinho
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has gone with Robert Sanchez in goal for today's clash with Manchester City.

He has also named Wesley Fofana in his starting XI. It will mark a first appearance for Fofana in 448 days.

Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has handed Savinho a Premier League debut after his summer arrival from Troyes.

 

Chelsea: Sanchez: Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez (C), Nkunku; Jackson

Chelsea substitutes: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Neto, Madueke, Guiu

 

Man City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Savinho, Haaland

Man City substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O'Reilly, McAtee

