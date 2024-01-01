Starting Line-Ups: Chelsea go with Sanchez in goal, Enzo captain; Man City debut for Savinho

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has gone with Robert Sanchez in goal for today's clash with Manchester City.
He has also named Wesley Fofana in his starting XI. It will mark a first appearance for Fofana in 448 days.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meanwhile, City boss Pep Guardiola has handed Savinho a Premier League debut after his summer arrival from Troyes.
Chelsea: Sanchez: Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez (C), Nkunku; Jackson
Chelsea substitutes: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Mudryk, Neto, Madueke, Guiu
Man City: Ederson, Lewis, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol, Kovacic, De Bruyne (C), Bernardo, Doku, Savinho, Haaland
Man City substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Ake, Grealish, Nunes, Foden, O'Reilly, McAtee