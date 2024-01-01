Redknapp: Can Maresca handle Chelsea dressing room?

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is surprised seeing Enzo Maresca take charge of Chelsea.

Maresca makes his competitive debut today against Manchester City.

Advertisement Advertisement

Redknapp wrote for The Sun: "Enzo Maresca walked into a mess at Chelsea when he took the job in the summer.

"He has a hell of a task on his hands trying to fix it — and he has a horrendous start against the champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday!

"The Blues were bang average when I watched them last season and were lucky to finish sixth.

"Maresca has inherited a dressing room full of big egos and I am not sure he has the experience to deal with that yet.

"A brief six-month spell at Parma in Italy’s Serie B before guiding Leicester City to the Championship title doesn’t quite cut it for me.

"Especially as two managers with far greater pedigree Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter could not sort the club out before him.

"The Foxes were my banker bet to go up last season.

"But it was not all smooth sailing as they lost their way mid-season and nearly threw away a 20-point lead.

"I know they eventually regained their composure and won the league with 97 points but I still don’t think it qualifies him to take what is a MASSIVE job in West London.

"I wish him well but I don’t exactly foresee a season of stability and progress on the horizon."