Man City boss Guardiola: We all start from zero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says there'll be no assumptions made going into the new season kickoff at Chelsea.

City begin their Premier League title defence in London against the Blues.

Guardiola said, “There’s 140 points to play for and we start from zero, like everyone, and we will see if we want to conquer it.

“We will have to conquer it again, because they are not going to give us the Premier League for the 24/25 season. You have to do it.

“I understand, because normally when people say that we are favourites, we have to accept it. When you have won four in a row and six in seven, it’s normal that we are favourites.

“We have to live with that, but I know what we have to do. Point by point must be won and of course, every season is more difficult.

“Always at the beginning of the season, the first target is to finish in the top four. People say: ‘Oh, come on’, I say ‘no’.

“Newcastle are not in Europe, and are going to play one game a week. Newcastle with one game a week this season will be the Newcastle of two seasons ago.

“Arsenal are not necessary to talk about. Liverpool are not necessary to talk about. I know the signings of United, they are going to take the momentum and they will be there.

“Tottenham, I’m pretty sure they invest and with the young players and the manager knows better.

“There are a lot of teams - Chelsea again, the amount of players and their quality and the manager.

“Six or seven teams will be there and if you drop a little bit, you will be away.

“This is the reality that I have felt since the first season I arrived here and after we proved to ourselves that we can do it and to try to do it again. It’s simple.”