Squad rift at centre of Cooper's Leicester axe

Premier League side Leicester City have sacked Steve Cooper due to his poor rapport with the squad.

The Foxes were promoted to the top flight last season under Enzo Maresca, but he left for Chelsea.

Cooper then took over, but failed to win over either the fans or the players in his short time at the club.

A statement read: “Leicester City Football Club has parted company with Steve Cooper, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.

“Assistant Manager Alan Tate and First Team Coach and Analyst Steve Rands have also left the Club. Steve, Alan and Steve depart with our thanks for their contribution during their time with the Club and with our best wishes for the future.”

Per The Mirror, the decision was made to ensure there was enough time to hire a new manager that can help guide them to safety.

